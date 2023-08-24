Man facing charges after deputies recover stolen vehicle, goods

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after more than $250,000 worth of heavy equipment was recovered.

Kaleb Edmonds, 32, of St. George, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen goods greater than $10,000, Deputy Richard Walker said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Monday that investigators were notified by a man in Florida that he had bought what turned out to be a stolen skid steer from a man in Orangeburg County, according to a press release.

Walker said the investigation led to multiple items being found at a remote farm, including an excavator at $55,000.

“We were able to develop information that led to this recovery near Bowman this week,” the sheriff said. “It’s extremely satisfying knowing these expensive pieces of equipment are on their way back to the rightful owners.”

Ravenell said the found items had been taken from an auction house in Jeff Davis County, Georgia and were paid for with a fake check.

Edmonds is being sought for questioning by at least six agencies around the southeast, the press release said.

