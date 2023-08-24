SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man facing charges after deputies recover stolen vehicle, goods

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after more than $250,000 worth of heavy equipment was recovered.

Kaleb Edmonds, 32, of St. George, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen goods greater than $10,000, Deputy Richard Walker said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Monday that investigators were notified by a man in Florida that he had bought what turned out to be a stolen skid steer from a man in Orangeburg County, according to a press release.

Walker said the investigation led to multiple items being found at a remote farm, including an excavator at $55,000.

“We were able to develop information that led to this recovery near Bowman this week,” the sheriff said. “It’s extremely satisfying knowing these expensive pieces of equipment are on their way back to the rightful owners.”

Ravenell said the found items had been taken from an auction house in Jeff Davis County, Georgia and were paid for with a fake check.

Edmonds is being sought for questioning by at least six agencies around the southeast, the press release said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after more than $250,000...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after more than $250,000 worth of heavy equipment was recovered.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
A Lowcountry woman won a triple-digit jackpot after purchasing a scratch-off ticket during a...
Lowcountry woman purchases $200K winning scratch-off ticket at grocery store
Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue...
North Charleston Police searching for woman not heard from since April

Latest News

VIDEO: Man facing charges after deputies recover stolen vehicle, goods
Charleston Police kicked off its leadership summit with the first lecture of a six-month-long...
Charleston Police launch leadership summit, talk community policing
While the Stopit app is already pre-installed on district devices, it’s completely optional for...
Dorchester Dist. 2 rolls out new anonymous reporting app
Excess equipment and donations from MUSC and Roper St. Francis hospitals made their way to a...
African hospital receives Charleston area donations
Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a...
Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member