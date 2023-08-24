SC Lottery
Mom, deputies use pickax to save 8-month-old baby locked in hot car

A desperate mother and deputies used a pickax to save an 8-month-old baby locked in a hot car. (Source: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A mother in Georgia worked together with deputies to use a pickax to save her baby who was locked inside a hot car.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Aug. 16 when an 8-month-old girl was accidentally locked inside a vehicle in 85-degree heat.

Calculations say when it is 85 degrees outside, the inside of a vehicle can reach 104 degrees in 10 minutes and 119 degrees in 30 minutes.

Dash cam video shows deputies arriving to help the frantic mother, who hands one of the deputies a pickax.

The deputy is seen using the tool to break out a window of the red van. They were able to then unlock the doors and rescue the baby.

The sheriff’s office said the baby was given a medical evaluation, and she was fine.

“Thanks to their quick response and teamwork, they were able to remove her safely,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said so far in 2023, there have been more than 800 calls to 911 for keys locked in a vehicle, and more than 70 of those involved a child or pet being locked inside.

