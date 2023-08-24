SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Multiple people believed shot at California bar, authorities say

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars...
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

“Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Models show Tropical Storm Franklin passing well east of the coast.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin makes landfall along southern coast of Dominican Republic
Quinton Franklin is wanted for outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, deputies say.
Deputies arrest wanted man in Beaufort County
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump praises Jan. 6 crowd, repeats election lies in online interview while skipping GOP debate
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features two pups from the Charleston Animal Society who could be...
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Chewy and Tonya