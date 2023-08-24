SC Lottery
MUSC sees uptick in COVID hospitalizations, doctors predict early flu season

By Meredith Blair
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina are seeing a rise in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations at MUSC are up 43%, according to the hospital.

For three years in a row, COVID has followed a seasonal pattern, so getting a wave or spike like this in mid to late summer is expected, MUSC doctors say.

Doctors there say they’re also seeing more emergency room visits for the illness, but COVID isn’t their only concern, as these experts are anticipating a rough flu season is on the way.

They believe it’s going to be highly unpleasant in the early fall, and that there are a couple of reasons for it.

One is they say because people spent a few years masked up, they didn’t get the flu, but now that’s gone, and they’re seeing patients coming in with a hacking cough and no mask on.

Doctors also say that the Southern Hemisphere is having a bad flu season, and what happens there usually ends up being the case in the Northern Hemisphere as well.

Whether it’s the flu or COVID, Dr. Micheal Sweat who leads MUSC’s COVID-19 Tracking Team, says it’s time where those who are vulnerable need to start being cautious.

“Those who are immunocompromised or particularly the elderly, it’s probably a good time to start practicing some mitigation for those people,” Sweat said. “We’re not in the same situation we’ve been in the past, but these are signals that are kicking off. I think the weeks ahead will tell us a lot.”

He says the situation is not critical at this point.

For more information, click here.

