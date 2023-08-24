North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Rivers Avenue around 7 p.m. for a possible shooting, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

