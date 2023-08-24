North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 6300 block of Rivers Avenue around 7 p.m. for a possible shooting, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.
Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made.
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
