North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.

North Charleston Police are responding to an incident on Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Rivers Avenue around 7 p.m. for a possible shooting, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

BREAKING: Shooting leaves male deceased in the 6300 block of Rivers Ave in North Charleston.

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

No arrests have been made.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

