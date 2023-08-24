SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to an elementary school for a report of a stabbing Thursday morning.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to an elementary school for a report of a stabbing Thursday morning.

Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a confrontation between a staff member and a student around 10:25 a.m.

Officials say a student used a pencil to stab a staff member in the arm. The employee received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“The quick intervention by the SRO showcases the significance we attach to school security and safety. We are grateful our SRO was alerted and able to rapidly respond,” Lt. Jeffery Harrison, the commander of the School Resource Officers and the School Security Response Team, said.

No criminal charges are expected for the student, police say.

The Charleston County School District provided the following statement on Thursday’s incident:

The Charleston County School District is following district protocol and assisting the Charleston Police Department with their investigation. The school was placed in a hold to allow for EMS to treat and transport the staff member.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
A Lowcountry woman won a triple-digit jackpot after purchasing a scratch-off ticket during a...
Lowcountry woman purchases $200K winning scratch-off ticket at grocery store
Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue...
North Charleston Police searching for woman not heard from since April

Latest News

Charleston Police kicked off its leadership summit with the first lecture of a six-month-long...
Charleston Police launch leadership summit, talk community policing
While the Stopit app is already pre-installed on district devices, it’s completely optional for...
Dorchester Dist. 2 rolls out new anonymous reporting app
Excess equipment and donations from MUSC and Roper St. Francis hospitals made their way to a...
African hospital receives Charleston area donations
Deputies say a person driving a silver Honda Accord stole a utility trailer and a Blackstone...
Deputies investigating after grill, trailer stolen from Cane Bay High School