Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to an elementary school for a report of a stabbing Thursday morning.

Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a confrontation between a staff member and a student around 10:25 a.m.

Officials say a student used a pencil to stab a staff member in the arm. The employee received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“The quick intervention by the SRO showcases the significance we attach to school security and safety. We are grateful our SRO was alerted and able to rapidly respond,” Lt. Jeffery Harrison, the commander of the School Resource Officers and the School Security Response Team, said.

No criminal charges are expected for the student, police say.

The Charleston County School District provided the following statement on Thursday’s incident:

The Charleston County School District is following district protocol and assisting the Charleston Police Department with their investigation. The school was placed in a hold to allow for EMS to treat and transport the staff member.

