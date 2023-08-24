Police search for Orangeburg man last seen at the gym
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a 61-year-old man last seen at an Orangeburg gym.
Michael Christopher Dyches was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Orangeburg Planet Fitness.
He’s described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 190 pounds. Police say he drives a dark blue 2007 Ford F-150.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.
