SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police search for person who ran after crashing into apartment gate

Police are searching for a person who fled on foot after crashing into the gate of a West Ashley apartment complex.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a person who fled on foot after crashing into the gate of a West Ashley apartment complex.

Charleston Police say they were assisting North Charleston Police by attempting to stop a vehicle believed to be stolen near Waterstone Lane and Glenn McConnell Parkway.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson says the driver crashed into the gate at Heron Reserve Apartments and fled on foot.

Officers used K-9 units to search for the driver but were unable to locate them.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police officers responding to a scene on Rivers Ave. Wednesday evening.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye
Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue...
North Charleston Police searching for woman not heard from since April

Latest News

Police are searching for a person who fled on foot after crashing into the gate of a West...
VIDEO: Police search for person who ran after crashing into apartment gate
A local charter school and nonprofit provides educational services for children with special...
Charter school launches new Pre-K program to help kids with disabilities
This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features two pups from the Charleston Animal Society who could be...
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Chewy and Tonya
he shelter says Tonya is a sweet dog with a heart full of love.
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tonya