Police search for person who ran after crashing into apartment gate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a person who fled on foot after crashing into the gate of a West Ashley apartment complex.

Charleston Police say they were assisting North Charleston Police by attempting to stop a vehicle believed to be stolen near Waterstone Lane and Glenn McConnell Parkway.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson says the driver crashed into the gate at Heron Reserve Apartments and fled on foot.

Officers used K-9 units to search for the driver but were unable to locate them.

