Rivers Ave. at Remount Rd. reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Traffic is impacted after a multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road on Thursday...
Traffic is impacted after a multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road on Thursday afternoon.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue Thursday afternoon has cleared.

In a tweet, the North Charleston Police Department said officers were responding to a crash with injuries at Rivers Avenue and Remount Road at 1:15 p.m.

The road reopened as of 2:50 p.m.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

