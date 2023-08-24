Rivers Ave. at Remount Rd. reopens after multi-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue Thursday afternoon has cleared.

In a tweet, the North Charleston Police Department said officers were responding to a crash with injuries at Rivers Avenue and Remount Road at 1:15 p.m.

The road reopened as of 2:50 p.m.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

