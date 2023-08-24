Tavarez Guides GreenJackets to 4-0 Win over Dogs

North Augusta, SC - Ambioris Tavarez went 4-4 and scored three runs and Jhancarlos Lara struck out nine as the Augusta GreenJackets shut out the Charleston RiverDogs 4-0 on Wednesday at SRP Park. The RiverDogs mustered just two hits in the contest.

The GreenJackets (22-28, 53-62) snapped a 19-inning scoreless streak with a run in the very first inning against Satiago Suarez. Tavarez opened the stanza with a single when his chopper to short took a massive bounce over the head of Carlos Colmenarez. Tavarez followed by stealing second and third base before two outs were recorded. That work on the bases allowed Drew Compton to drive him in with a bouncer to the right side of the infield.

Tavarez was in the middle of more Augusta offense in the third inning. He opened the frame by splitting the gap in right-center with a double. After Suarez retired the next two hitters, Jace Grady added a double of his own to extend the lead.

The 19-year-old GreenJackets shortstop singled with one out in the fifth inning for his third hit of the game. He quickly stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Bryan Broecker. Ryan Spikes threw home on Cam Magee’s grounder to second, but the throw was too late and Augusta had a 3-0 advantage.

The home team’s final run crossed the plate in the eighth. The GreenJackets began the frame with consecutive singles off Drew Sommers. After a strikeout of PO Boucher, Sommers induced a groundball to second base by Kade Kern. In an effort to complete a double play, Colmenarez fired errantly toward first, allowing Compton to race home from third.

Suarez was dealt the loss after surrendering three runs, two earned, in 5.0 innings. Cade Halemanu was dominant out of the bullpen with six strikeouts in 2.0 scoreless innings.

One of the RiverDogs (32-18, 59-57) two hits was a single in the fourth inning from Cooper Kinney. That base hit extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest for any player in the Carolina League this season. Joining Tavarez with multiple hits for Augusta was Grady.

Game three of the six-game set is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jonny Cuevas (6-7, 5.19) is prepared to toe the rubber for the RiverDogs. Augusta will turn to LHP Riley Frey (0-1, 11.12).

