Two jet skiers rescued after being stranded on Morris Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two jet skiers after they became stranded on Morris Island.

A commercial salvage company reported the stranded jet skiers around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The company said they were unable to assist because of weather conditions.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew training in the area was able to assist the pair of jet skiers and take them to Charleston Executive Airport.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescues two jet skiers after they became stranded on Morris Island near Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 22,

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.