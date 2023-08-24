Two jet skiers rescued after being stranded on Morris Island
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two jet skiers after they became stranded on Morris Island.
A commercial salvage company reported the stranded jet skiers around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The company said they were unable to assist because of weather conditions.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew training in the area was able to assist the pair of jet skiers and take them to Charleston Executive Airport.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.