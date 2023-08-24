SC Lottery
Two jet skiers rescued after being stranded on Morris Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew poses for picture with two rescued jet...
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew poses for picture with two rescued jet skiers at Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island, South Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The jet skiers were hoisted after they became stranded on Morris Island near Charleston, South Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)(United States Coast Guard)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two jet skiers after they became stranded on Morris Island.

A commercial salvage company reported the stranded jet skiers around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The company said they were unable to assist because of weather conditions.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew training in the area was able to assist the pair of jet skiers and take them to Charleston Executive Airport.

No injuries were reported.

