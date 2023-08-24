SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue construction worker impaled by rebar

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY OF MIAMI FIRE-RESCUE, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - A Florida construction worker was hospitalized with critical injuries after he fell and was impaled by rebar.

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows the delicate technical rescue that took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A construction worker fell onto a raised piece of steel rebar, which penetrated his lower body and went through his torso.

Crews had been carrying out plans for a high-rise residential building in Miami when the accident happened.

Photos of the risky rescue show the critical moments as multiple firefighters work to save the victim. At one point, rescuers coordinated with the on-site crane operator to help lower the injured worker after he was placed in a Stokes basket.

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar.

Paramedics were able to stabilize him as they rushed him to a hospital. He was recovering in “critical but stable condition,” according to a fire department spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police officers responding to a scene on Rivers Ave. Wednesday evening.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye
Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue...
North Charleston Police searching for woman not heard from since April

Latest News

The former president's attorneys have already negotiated a $200,000 bond and other terms of his...
Trump expected to surrender on charges in Georgia election subversion case
Police are searching for a person who fled on foot after crashing into the gate of a West...
Police search for person who ran after crashing into apartment gate
Police are searching for a person who fled on foot after crashing into the gate of a West...
VIDEO: Police search for person who ran after crashing into apartment gate
Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY...
VIDEO: Delicate rescue frees construction worker who fell, was impaled by rebar