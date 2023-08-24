SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Chewy and Tonya

The shelter says Chewy is an irresistible cuddle bug with a sweet and endearing personality.
By Connor Fisher
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features two pups from the Charleston Animal Society who could be the perfect addition to your family.

First up, is 3-year-old Chewy. The shelter says he’s an irresistible cuddle bug with a sweet and endearing personality. He gets along great with friends both furry and not and has no problem getting into the groove. Chewy knows how to keep work and play separate-- he loves to adventure just as much as he loves to curl up on the couch. He’s a great addition if you’re looking for a dog who is mellow, but spirited.

Next up is 3-year-old Tonya. The shelter says Tonya is a sweet dog with a heart full of love. While not as outgoing, her personality will shine through with some patience, love and understanding. Once she warms up to her new friends, this sweet girl blossoms into a devoted and affectionate companion.

he shelter says Tonya is a sweet dog with a heart full of love.

If you think either of these furry friends are the right fit for your family, be quick! They might be gone already. The Charleston Animal Society is open Monday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Models show Tropical Storm Franklin passing well east of the coast.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin makes landfall along southern coast of Dominican Republic
Quinton Franklin is wanted for outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, deputies say.
Deputies arrest wanted man in Beaufort County
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye

Latest News

he shelter says Tonya is a sweet dog with a heart full of love.
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tonya
The shelter says Chewy is an irresistible cuddle bug with a sweet and endearing personality.
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Chewy
Fort Johnson Baptist Church is holding an event Wednesday to celebrate replacing the steeple...
James Island church destroyed in fire to celebrate new steeple installation
City workers helping SCDOT crews with ditch work on Annette Drive.
Work ongoing to alleviate flooding in Goose Creek neighborhood