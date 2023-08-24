Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Chewy and Tonya

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features two pups from the Charleston Animal Society who could be the perfect addition to your family.

First up, is 3-year-old Chewy. The shelter says he’s an irresistible cuddle bug with a sweet and endearing personality. He gets along great with friends both furry and not and has no problem getting into the groove. Chewy knows how to keep work and play separate-- he loves to adventure just as much as he loves to curl up on the couch. He’s a great addition if you’re looking for a dog who is mellow, but spirited.

Next up is 3-year-old Tonya. The shelter says Tonya is a sweet dog with a heart full of love. While not as outgoing, her personality will shine through with some patience, love and understanding. Once she warms up to her new friends, this sweet girl blossoms into a devoted and affectionate companion.

If you think either of these furry friends are the right fit for your family, be quick! They might be gone already. The Charleston Animal Society is open Monday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

