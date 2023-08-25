$11M library near Ashley River Park set to be largest in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - -A new multimillion-dollar library under construction near Ashley River Park will soon be the largest in Dorchester County.

The library itself is tucked away in the trees off Bacons Bridge Road. It will cost $11 million and will eventually connect across the street to Ashley River Park.

Dorchester County Council Member Jay Byars said the 20,000-square-foot library will have 100 parking spaces. Officials expect as many as 1,000 people per day to walk in and use the facility.

Leaders also said they want to integrate the library into its location as much as possible, with outdoor classrooms, a courtyard and trails.

Byars said the library is placed where the county is growing the fastest and provides more space to be productive.

“You got a lot of people here who are young families that just want to come out and do reading groups with their kids,” Byars said. “High school study groups, I used to teach chemistry, just be able to get out here and meet for chemistry exam sessions, things like that. Also, just community meeting space, there’s a lack of community meeting space where people can come in groups and meet together, whether it’s HOAs or civic groups, this provides a lot of opportunity for a lot of creation, a lot of education.”

Officials said the library is scheduled to open in early 2024.

The connection to the park itself should be ready several months after the library opens.

