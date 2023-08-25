Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after person shot multiple times

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies were called to the Scotchman convenience store at Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in Ladson for a report of a shooting victim around 6 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said the victim showed up at the gas station suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is not known.

Deputies believe the shooting happened nearby.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.