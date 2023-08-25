SC Lottery
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after person shot multiple times

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies were called to the Scotchman convenience store at Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in Ladson for a report of a shooting victim around 6 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said the victim showed up at the gas station suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is not known.

Deputies believe the shooting happened nearby.

No arrests have been made.

