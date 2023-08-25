SC Lottery
Coroner confirms 16-month-old girl found dead in car on Daniel Island

Officials say the baby was found in a school staff member’s car
Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot on Daniel Island.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A 16-month-old girl was found dead in a car seat in the backseat of a car in a Bishop England High School parking lot Friday afternoon, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The call was received around 4 p.m.

Hartwell confirmed the car is owned by a high school staff member.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at daycare between 7:30 and 8 a.m., Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced dead by Berkeley County EMS, Charleston Police Department spokesperson Anthony Gibson said.

Bishop England High School officials say tonight’s game against First Baptist is canceled as first responders investigate.

The diocese did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

The Charleston Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story.

