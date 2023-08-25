SC Lottery
Coroner confirms child found dead in car on Daniel Island

Police are investigating after a child was found dead inside a car on Daniel Island Friday...
Police are investigating after a child was found dead inside a car on Daniel Island Friday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are investigating after a child was found dead inside a car on Daniel Island Friday afternoon.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell confirmed a child was found dead in the back seat of a car in a parking lot near Bishop England High School. The call was received around 4 p.m.

The child was pronounced dead by Berkeley County EMS, Charleston Police Department spokesperson Anthony Gibson said.

Bishop England High School officials say tonight’s game against First Baptist is canceled as first responders investigate.

The Charleston Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating.

This is a developing story.

