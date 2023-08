MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 on the Wando Bridge has cleared Friday evening.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported the crash just before 4 p.m. Police said a car was flipped over and blocking the two westbound lanes.

In a tweet, the police department said a crash involving an overturned vehicle in the westbound lanes is blocking traffic. (Live 5)

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

