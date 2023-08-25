Crashes cause delays for drivers in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two reported crashes near the Crosstown created issues for commuters Thursday evening.

Charleston County Dispatch reported the crashes in the area of the Crosstown just before 5 p.m. The first crash was reported on Septima P. Clark Parkway at Rosemont Street.

The second crash was reported on Kennedy Street at Ashley Avenue.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or the number of vehicles involved.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.