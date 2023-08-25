Deputies investigating threat against Dorchester Dist. 2 middle school

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two officials say they resolved an alleged threat at River Oaks Middle School.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and district security said that there was no weapon and no immediate threat was posed to the school.

“We appreciate law enforcement’s swift response,” district spokesman Matthew Kenwright said.

In a message to parents, the district said the alleged student was detained and will be charged.

“We take all threats seriously, and it is our top priority to provide students and staff a safe environment,” Kenwright said. “We appreciate the vigilance of our students, staff, and families in reporting this possible threat.”

