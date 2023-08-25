SC Lottery
Dorchester County hosts VA benefit program

By Destiny Kennedy
Aug. 25, 2023
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Government is hoping to help veterans transition from military life to civilian life through workshops.

The county’s VA benefits and disability claims workshop provides folks with resources and education so they can make the best decisions for themselves as well as their families.

Organizers say Friday’s workshop will help veterans understand the benefits they deserve and break down how they can apply for benefits.

The veterans program consists of two days filled with resources and workshops.

The workshop has booths with services designed to help veterans such as legal consulting, substance abuse recovery, counseling, job searches and training.

Friday’s workshop will give an overview of disability benefits, specifically the Dependency and Indemnity Compensation or DIC.

That is a tax-free benefit paid to eligible survivors of military service members who died in the line of duty or eligible survivors of veterans whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease.

Dorchester County Director of Veteran Affairs Johnny Brown says he wishes there were programs like this when he retired from the Air Force.

“Prior to retiring, I didn’t have the knowledge or the network to understand this process,” Brown said. “And that right there what had motivated me to want to feel like I’m giving back to my brothers and sisters in the arm the information so that they can then prepare themselves.”

Veterans as well as family members and friends are invited to learn more about VA benefits.

The veteran’s program typically happens every month, however since two were held this month the next one will be in October.

Today’s workshop is from 2-4 p.m. at the Summerville council chambers.

For more information on the program or to make an appointment click here.

