FIRST ALERT: Crash closes westbound lanes of Wando Bridge

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of the Wando Bridge Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, the police department said a crash involving an overturned vehicle in the westbound lanes is blocking traffic. Police said two lanes are closed.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

