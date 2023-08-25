FIRST ALERT: Crash closes westbound lanes of Wando Bridge
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of the Wando Bridge Friday afternoon.
In a tweet, the police department said a crash involving an overturned vehicle in the westbound lanes is blocking traffic. Police said two lanes are closed.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
