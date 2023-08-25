FIRST ALERT: Crash closes westbound lanes of Wando Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of the Wando Bridge Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, the police department said a crash involving an overturned vehicle in the westbound lanes is blocking traffic. Police said two lanes are closed.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.