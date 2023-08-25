Georgetown Police respond to call, find no evidence of active shooter

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police said there was no threat after reports of an active shooter Friday morning.

Officers responded to a reported active shooter in the 2100 block of Winyah Street just before 11 a.m. Friday.

“Officers secured the area and determined there was no active shooter, no shots were fired, and there was no danger to the public,” Capt. Shannon Burbage said.

Deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the response.

