SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown Police respond to call, find no evidence of active shooter

Georgetown Police said there was no threat after reports of an active shooter Friday morning.
Georgetown Police said there was no threat after reports of an active shooter Friday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police said there was no threat after reports of an active shooter Friday morning.

Officers responded to a reported active shooter in the 2100 block of Winyah Street just before 11 a.m. Friday.

“Officers secured the area and determined there was no active shooter, no shots were fired, and there was no danger to the public,” Capt. Shannon Burbage said.

Deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the response.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a...
Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Deputies were called to the Scotchman convenience store at Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after person shot multiple times

Latest News

Beaufort County deputies are working to determine if two shootings that damaged homes minutes...
Two homes damaged by gunfire minutes apart in Beaufort Co.
Court officials said bond has been denied for Rick Chow, a Richland County gas station owner...
Bond denied for gas station owner Rick Chow, accused of killing teenager Cyrus Carmack-Belton
James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
Dorchester School District Two officials say they resolved an alleged threat at River Oaks...
Deputies investigating threat against Dorchester Dist. 2 middle school