SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a...
Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Deputies were called to the Scotchman convenience store at Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after person shot multiple times

Latest News

FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items
[Insert Caption here]
N. Charleston Police locate woman not heard from since April
Lashaika Moore, interim superintendent of the Flagler County school district, talks about an...
Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores