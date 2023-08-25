SC Lottery
‘Life changed that day’: Motorcycle collisions show upward trend in 2023

Motorcycle collisions in the Charleston area show an upward trend so far this year compared to...
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Motorcycle collisions in the Charleston area show an upward trend so far this year compared to the last few years, according to data from Trident Medical Center’s trauma department, plus the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Between January and July of 2023, the sheriff’s office says they’ve worked four motorcycle fatalities and 32 collisions.

Compare that to the same time frame in 2022, they only worked one fatality and 25 collisions.

Trident says their trauma department has seen 87 motorcycle traumas between January and July of this year, whereas for the full year of 2022, they worked 115 motorcycle traumas.

Riding motorcycles is a big part of Eric Baldoni’s life, but he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash in May of 2022 on Dorchester Road.

“I was on the way to work at approximately 9:35 and a young lady pulled out in front of me,” Baldoni said. “According to the cop, she never saw me. When she pulled in front of me, I hit her, and flew over the top about 20 or 30 feet down the road and the next thing I knew, I was here [Trident]. Life changed that day.”

He was in a wheelchair for four months, but in January of this year, Baldoni got back on a motorcycle.

The survivor credits Trident’s trauma team, and his strong support system of family and friends for getting him to where he is now.

