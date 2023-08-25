Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 1 of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday with the big action going Friday night. Check back here all weekend for scores and updates
8/24
Whale Branch 46, North Charleston 6 - The Cougars fall to 1-1
8/25
Wando at Beckham (1-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Cane Bay (1-0) at Ashley Ridge
Hanahan (1-0) at Berkeley (1-0)
Summerville at Carolina Forest
Ft. Dorchester at Beaufort
West Ashley (1-0) at May River
Stall (1-0) at James Island (1-0)
Philip Simmons (1-0) at St. James
Woodland at Bethune-Bowman
Cross (0-1) at Hemingway
First Baptist (0-1) at Bishop England (0-1)
South Florence at Oceanside Collegiate (1-0)
Indian Land at Timberland (0-1)
Military Magnet (0-1) at Academic Magnet
Baptist Hill (0-1) at St. John’s
Porter-Gaud (1-0) at Burke (0-1)
Northwood Academy (1-0) at Colleton Prep (1-0)
St. John’s Christian (1-0) at Patrick Henry
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep (0-1)
Williamsburg at Palmetto Christian (0-1)
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.