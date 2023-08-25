Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 1 of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday with the big action going Friday night. Check back here all weekend for scores and updates

8/24

Whale Branch 46, North Charleston 6 - The Cougars fall to 1-1

8/25

Wando at Beckham (1-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Cane Bay (1-0) at Ashley Ridge

Hanahan (1-0) at Berkeley (1-0)

Summerville at Carolina Forest

Ft. Dorchester at Beaufort

West Ashley (1-0) at May River

Stall (1-0) at James Island (1-0)

Philip Simmons (1-0) at St. James

Woodland at Bethune-Bowman

Cross (0-1) at Hemingway

First Baptist (0-1) at Bishop England (0-1)

South Florence at Oceanside Collegiate (1-0)

Indian Land at Timberland (0-1)

Military Magnet (0-1) at Academic Magnet

Baptist Hill (0-1) at St. John’s

Porter-Gaud (1-0) at Burke (0-1)

Northwood Academy (1-0) at Colleton Prep (1-0)

St. John’s Christian (1-0) at Patrick Henry

Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep (0-1)

Williamsburg at Palmetto Christian (0-1)

