SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a...
Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Deputies were called to the Scotchman convenience store at Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after person shot multiple times

Latest News

Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
Watson Calhoun enjoys a snow day in the middle of summer.
Terminally ill 4-year-old boy enjoys Christmas in August with snow, thanks to community’s help
Beaufort County deputies are working to determine if two shootings that damaged homes minutes...
Two homes damaged by gunfire minutes apart in Beaufort Co.
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County...
New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene