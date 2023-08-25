N. Charleston Police locate woman not heard from since April

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a woman whose family had not heard from four months has been found safe.

The woman was described to be homeless by family members, but was known to frequent the Rivers Avenue area of North Charleston.

Her daughter told police she last heard from her mother sometime in April.

The police department said the woman was found safe on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.