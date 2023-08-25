State museum acquires 1815 Charleston abolitionist’s Bible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bible once owned by a Charleston-area abolitionist has a new home inside the South Carolina State Museum.

The Bible features dozens of names of enslaved people freed by the book’s owner, William Turpin.

Thirty-one people were freed by Turpin between 1807 and 1826. Those names were written in Turpin’s Bible, the museum said.

“Turpin’s Bible not only names and offers details about the lives of the enslaved, but it also deepens our understanding of how ideas about slavery, emancipation and freedom evolved in South Carolina,” African American History and Culture Curator Ramon Jackson said. “Their names, recorded by Turpin’s hand, are powerful ways for us to connect with the past. It gives names and power to those recorded, helping us better understand their lives and struggles.”

The museum said those freed were placed under the protection of close relatives, friends and the Bush River Society of Friends, a community of Quakers who opposed slavery.

The Bible is not currently on display at the museum but can be viewed online on their website. It will go on display in a new exhibition opening in November.

