SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State museum acquires 1815 Charleston abolitionist’s Bible

This Bible, which dates back to 1815, was once owned by owned by William Turpin, a white South...
This Bible, which dates back to 1815, was once owned by owned by William Turpin, a white South Carolina merchant and enslaver turned abolitionist.(South Carolina State Museum)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bible once owned by a Charleston-area abolitionist has a new home inside the South Carolina State Museum.

The Bible features dozens of names of enslaved people freed by the book’s owner, William Turpin.

Thirty-one people were freed by Turpin between 1807 and 1826. Those names were written in Turpin’s Bible, the museum said.

“Turpin’s Bible not only names and offers details about the lives of the enslaved, but it also deepens our understanding of how ideas about slavery, emancipation and freedom evolved in South Carolina,” African American History and Culture Curator Ramon Jackson said. “Their names, recorded by Turpin’s hand, are powerful ways for us to connect with the past. It gives names and power to those recorded, helping us better understand their lives and struggles.”

The museum said those freed were placed under the protection of close relatives, friends and the Bush River Society of Friends, a community of Quakers who opposed slavery.

The Bible is not currently on display at the museum but can be viewed online on their website. It will go on display in a new exhibition opening in November.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a...
Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Deputies were called to the Scotchman convenience store at Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after person shot multiple times

Latest News

James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
Dorchester School District Two officials say they resolved an alleged threat at River Oaks...
Deputies investigating threat against Dorchester Dist. 2 middle school
Georgetown Police said there was no threat after reports of an active shooter Friday morning.
Georgetown Police respond to call, find no evidence of active shooter
VIDEO: Deputies investigating threat against Dorchester Dist. 2 middle school