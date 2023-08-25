SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tackling water demand in the state: SCDNR looking for River Basin Council

The department is looking for people who live in the area of the lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin to join the council, regardless of their background.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources hosted a public meeting in Walterboro Thursday with hopes of finding volunteers to serve on a new council.

The council will be made up of volunteers who will help develop a plan for surface water management in the Lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin.

The department is looking for people who live in the area of the lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin to join the council, regardless of their background.

If you have knowledge of water systems, the environment, or even just love to use and be on the water, the department wants your help.

“Water is critical to life,” SCDNR Chief Hydrologist, Scott Harder, says. “It’s important for every citizen in the state and in the world, of course.”

Organizers say the purpose of the council will be to create a new State Water Plan, which has not been updated since 2004.

The framework recommends water management plans to be developed for major river basins in the state.

“It’ll look at the water use and water availability issues that have been identified in each river basin across the state,” Harder says.

The lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin is one of eight in the state, with Colleton, Beaufort, Hampton and Bamberg counties being a few included in the particular basin.

The lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin is one of eight in the state – with Colleton,...
The lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin is one of eight in the state – with Colleton, Beaufort, Hampton and Bamberg counties being a few included in this particular basin.(SCDNR)

With population growth in the state, comes increased water demand, which is why the plan is so necessary.

“There’s a lot of talk about conservation; how can we conserve water, and be more efficient with our water use,” Harder says. “That’s always going to be part of any river basin plan strategy.”

The River Basin Council is looking for 25-30 people to serve on the council to give their opinions and expertise to ensure surface and groundwater resources.

“That the future this state depends upon how well we manage this resource,” Port Royal Sound Foundation Chairman, Dean Moss, says. “If you run out of water, you got a problem; we’ve got to make sure we don’t.”

The application period is from Aug. 24 to Sept. 15, and final selection will be made on Oct. 6.

To apply, visit SCDNR’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
A Lowcountry woman won a triple-digit jackpot after purchasing a scratch-off ticket during a...
Lowcountry woman purchases $200K winning scratch-off ticket at grocery store
Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue...
North Charleston Police searching for woman not heard from since April

Latest News

Deputies say a man armed with a hatchet robbed the Enmarket on Highway 178 and I-95 at Exit 82...
Deputies looking for man who robbed St. George convenience store with hatchet
Deputies were called to the Scotchman convenience store at Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after person shot multiple times
Superintendent addresses recent school threats within Georgetown County School District
The department is looking for people who live in the area of the lower Savannah-Salkehatchie...
VIDEO: Tackling water demand in the state: SCDNR looking for River Basin Council