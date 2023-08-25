Tackling water demand in the state: SCDNR looking for River Basin Council

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources hosted a public meeting in Walterboro Thursday with hopes of finding volunteers to serve on a new council.

The council will be made up of volunteers who will help develop a plan for surface water management in the Lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin.

The department is looking for people who live in the area of the lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin to join the council, regardless of their background.

If you have knowledge of water systems, the environment, or even just love to use and be on the water, the department wants your help.

“Water is critical to life,” SCDNR Chief Hydrologist, Scott Harder, says. “It’s important for every citizen in the state and in the world, of course.”

Organizers say the purpose of the council will be to create a new State Water Plan, which has not been updated since 2004.

The framework recommends water management plans to be developed for major river basins in the state.

“It’ll look at the water use and water availability issues that have been identified in each river basin across the state,” Harder says.

The lower Savannah-Salkehatchie River Basin is one of eight in the state, with Colleton, Beaufort, Hampton and Bamberg counties being a few included in the particular basin.

With population growth in the state, comes increased water demand, which is why the plan is so necessary.

“There’s a lot of talk about conservation; how can we conserve water, and be more efficient with our water use,” Harder says. “That’s always going to be part of any river basin plan strategy.”

The River Basin Council is looking for 25-30 people to serve on the council to give their opinions and expertise to ensure surface and groundwater resources.

“That the future this state depends upon how well we manage this resource,” Port Royal Sound Foundation Chairman, Dean Moss, says. “If you run out of water, you got a problem; we’ve got to make sure we don’t.”

The application period is from Aug. 24 to Sept. 15, and final selection will be made on Oct. 6.

To apply, visit SCDNR’s website.

