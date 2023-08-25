SC Lottery
Tri-county domestic violence anonymous survey now open

A survey to assess domestic violence in three Lowcountry counties is open now.
By Madeline Jaskowiak
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
This online assessment aims to help our local domestic services providers to better identify where they are needed.

Many local advocacy groups are partnered up for this and they want to hear from you. Those groups say their “Lowcountry Domestic Violence Awareness Assessment” is an effort to measure perceptions, beliefs and experiences involving domestic violence among adults.

Tracking where domestic violence occurs can be difficult because it’s often under-reported. So, the data collected in this anonymous survey will be used to aid in victim services partnerships, community engagements, and public awareness messaging. Lowcountry Domestic Violence Assessment organizers say that, ultimately, they are then able to determine how to better support and educate the community.

They also say that the results of the assessment will be released in early October.

We talked with one nonprofit here in the Lowcountry about why it is so important for people to take this survey.

“It’s critical that our Lowcountry community engages in giving feedback and providing personal data around how they’ve either been affected by domestic violence, have awareness of the issue or have had someone near them affected by DV,” My Sister’s House Director of Advancement Maryn Goolsby Favors said. “It’s really critical because we don’t have as clear a picture as we wish we did.”

Here's how you can participate.
The link to fill out the assessment is bit.ly/LowcountryDV or you can scan the QR code above. You must be 18 years or older to complete the survey.

