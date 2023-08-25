Two homes damaged by gunfire minutes apart in Beaufort Co.

SC Lottery
Beaufort County deputies are working to determine if two shootings that damaged homes minutes apart are connected.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are working to determine if two shootings that damaged homes minutes apart are connected.

Deputies responded to 201 Marshland Road just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday for multiple reports of shots fired in Roller’s Mobile Home Park in Hilton Head.

Deputies located spent shell casings and said a home and a vehicle had been damaged by gunfire.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, five adults and one child, deputies said. No injuries were reported.

Deputies received more calls of shots fired at an address on Pine Field Road approximately .25 miles away from the first shooting.

Deputies again located a home that had been hit by gunfire.

Deputies said the six people inside the home were uninjured.

Investigators are working to determine any commonality between the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

