Watching the tropics, excessive heat!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a very hot and humid stretch of weather over the next couple days! The humidity and warmth began to sneak back into the area overnight and it will be here to stay through weekend. Today will be partly cloudy day with only a small chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches with heat index values between 100-105°. We’ll drop into the 70s tonight with a quick warm up under plenty of sunshine on Saturday! Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s on Saturday with heat index values near 110°. There could be a few showers and storms on Saturday but the best chance of storms won’t arrive until overnight Saturday. The rain chance will increase slightly on Sunday but even more so next week. Unsettled weather may be in place Monday and Tuesday ahead of a tropical system coming up from the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front moving in from the northwest. More on the tropical disturbance below!

TROPICS: We’ll be keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Western Caribbean as we get ready to head into the weekend. The National Hurricane Center puts the chance of development into a tropical depression up to 70% by early next week. Slow organization is possible as this energy gathers around the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and then emerges into the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical system may move onshore along the west coast of Florida early next week. Depending on the track of this storm, we could see anything from sunny skies to some rain and breezy conditions. We’ll keep you update this weekend!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Slight Chance of Storms. High 97.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.