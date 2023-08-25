Woman dies in Murrells Inlet house fire, coroner says

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A 62-year-old woman died after a house fire in Murrells Inlet earlier this week, according to authorities.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said were called out around 7 a.m. Thursday to 24 Shamrock Circle in the Windjammer Village.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto said they managed to get the fire under control, but unfortunately, a person inside the mobile home did not make it out.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the person who died as 62-year-old Sherry Risner. Willard added she died due to smoke inhalation and that the fire occurred at her home.

A man was also sent to a hospital as a result of the blaze, but came back to survey the damage and gather what belongings he could salvage.

