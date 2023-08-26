SC Lottery
19-year-old found with over 3 pounds of marijuana in Orangeburg Co. traffic stop

By Marissa Lute
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a large quantity of marijuana is now off the streets.

Daiquan Cobbs-Gilford, 19, of Orangeburg is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for a blue light and no license plate light.

Deputies were patrolling the area of Edisto Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when they noticed a silver Nissan without a license plate light, sheriff’s office spokesperson Richard Walker said.

The driver, Cobbs-Gilford, led authorities on a short pursuit before stopping.

Deputies found a backpack with over three pounds of marijuana inside, according to an incident report.

“I had an officer who noticed a license plate light was out on a vehicle, which resulted in this seizure,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Sometimes, it’s just the little things that make a big difference.”

Cobbs-Gilford was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

