Beaufort County hosting electronics recycling events
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County offices are hosting two free recycling events on Saturday to give people an environmentally safe way to dispose of unneeded electronics.
Both events are being hosted between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
- Beaufort County Public Works: 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton
- Beaufort County Public Works: 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort
Beaufort County Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles and staff members will unload electronics for them.
Authorities will accept the following electronics for recycling:
- Personal computers
- Laptops
- CRT monitors
- LCD monitors
- CRT televisions
- non-CRT televisions
- Printers
- Hard drives
- Miscellaneous electronics (cell phones, tablets, and fax machines)
The following will not be accepted but can be disposed of at the county’s convenience centers:
- Microwaves
- Vacuums
- Stereos
- Speakers
- Tuners
- VCRs
- DVDs
- Lamps, etc.
