SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort County hosting electronics recycling events

Beaufort County offices are hosting two free recycling events on Saturday to give people an environmentally safe way to dispose of unneeded electronics.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County offices are hosting two free recycling events on Saturday to give people an environmentally safe way to dispose of unneeded electronics.

Both events are being hosted between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

  • Beaufort County Public Works: 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton
  • Beaufort County Public Works: 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort

Beaufort County Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles and staff members will unload electronics for them.

Authorities will accept the following electronics for recycling:

  • Personal computers
  • Laptops
  • CRT monitors
  • LCD monitors
  • CRT televisions
  • non-CRT televisions
  • Printers
  • Hard drives
  • Miscellaneous electronics (cell phones, tablets, and fax machines)

The following will not be accepted but can be disposed of at the county’s convenience centers:

  • Microwaves
  • Vacuums
  • Stereos
  • Speakers
  • Tuners
  • VCRs
  • DVDs
  • Lamps, etc.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking...
Coroner confirms 16-month-old girl found dead in car on Daniel Island
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead after car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Deputies say a man armed with a hatchet robbed the Enmarket on Highway 178 and I-95 at Exit 82...
Deputies looking for man who robbed St. George convenience store with hatchet
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School

Latest News

Molina Healthcare is sponsoring a community baby shower Saturday afternoon to help new and...
Community baby shower set to offer supplies, support for new Lowcountry moms
The disturbance is showing signs of organization and has a 90% chance of developing over the...
FIRST ALERT: Disturbance poised to develop and head north toward southeast US
Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine has an update on the tropics including details of...
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Disturbance expected to develop before Gulf coast landfall
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections during...
SCDNR offering free boat inspections for Labor Day Weekend