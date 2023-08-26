Beaufort County hosting electronics recycling events

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County offices are hosting two free recycling events on Saturday to give people an environmentally safe way to dispose of unneeded electronics.

Both events are being hosted between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Beaufort County Public Works: 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton

Beaufort County Public Works: 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort

Beaufort County Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles and staff members will unload electronics for them.

Authorities will accept the following electronics for recycling:

Personal computers

Laptops

CRT monitors

LCD monitors

CRT televisions

non-CRT televisions

Printers

Hard drives

Miscellaneous electronics (cell phones, tablets, and fax machines)

The following will not be accepted but can be disposed of at the county’s convenience centers:

Microwaves

Vacuums

Stereos

Speakers

Tuners

VCRs

DVDs

Lamps, etc.

