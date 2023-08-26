SC Lottery
Community baby shower set to offer supplies, support for new Lowcountry moms

A community baby shower Saturday afternoon will provide free supplies and support for new and expecting mothers in the Lowcountry.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New and expecting mothers are invited to attend a community baby shower in Hanahan on Saturday for extra support while they welcome their new baby.

Molina Healthcare is sponsoring the event to help relieve some of the financial pressure on new mothers as costs for basic infant necessities rise, spokesman Ben Jackey said. Jackey said recent research determined the price of diapers alone soared 22% since 2018 and the National Diaper Bank Network says children average about 50 diaper changes per week.

Attendees will receive free basics that include baby clothes, wipes and diapers. They will also be able to register to win a car seat, stroller, or crib.

They will also receive information on resources to help with issues like postpartum depression.

The event is scheduled for the Hanahan Senior Center, located at 3100 Mabeline Road, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

