SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old

Officials say the baby was found in a school staff member’s car
Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot on Daniel Island.
By Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby girl who was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot on Daniel Island.

It was determined that the elevated heat temperature contributed to the 16-month-old girl’s death, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The girl was found dead in a car seat in the backseat of a car in a Bishop England High School parking lot Friday afternoon, Hartwell said. The call was received around 4 p.m.

Hartwell confirmed the car is owned by a high school staff member.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at daycare between 7:30 and 8 a.m., Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced dead by Berkeley County EMS, Charleston Police Department spokesperson Anthony Gibson said.

Bishop England High School officials say tonight’s game against First Baptist is canceled as first responders investigate.

The Charleston Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Bishop England High School President Patrick Finneran issued a statement Friday evening, which can be found in this story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School
Deputies say a man armed with a hatchet robbed the Enmarket on Highway 178 and I-95 at Exit 82...
Deputies looking for man who robbed St. George convenience store with hatchet

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a vehicle crash caused delays on I-526...
FIRST ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-526 westbound
The North Charleston Fire Department says a bomb threat was made at a post office on Cross...
Fire department clears bomb threat made at Cross County Rd. post office
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Dorchester County School District 2's new gun detection K9, Chester, made his first appearance...
Dorchester Dist. 2 introduces new gun detection K-9