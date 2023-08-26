Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby girl who was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot on Daniel Island.

It was determined that the elevated heat temperature contributed to the 16-month-old girl’s death, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The girl was found dead in a car seat in the backseat of a car in a Bishop England High School parking lot Friday afternoon, Hartwell said. The call was received around 4 p.m.

Hartwell confirmed the car is owned by a high school staff member.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at daycare between 7:30 and 8 a.m., Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced dead by Berkeley County EMS, Charleston Police Department spokesperson Anthony Gibson said.

Bishop England High School officials say tonight’s game against First Baptist is canceled as first responders investigate.

The Charleston Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Bishop England High School President Patrick Finneran issued a statement Friday evening, which can be found in this story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.