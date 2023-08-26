Crash causes delays on I-526 westbound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a vehicle crash caused delays on I-526 westbound on Saturday afternoon.

SCDOT says the crash happened on I-526 westbound at mile marker 13, causing the right lane to be blocked, before being reopened at 4:17 p.m.

It is unclear as to how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.