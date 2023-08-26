Crews searching Johns Island pond after report of car in water
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are searching a pond on Johns Island Friday night.
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible vehicle in the pond, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
Knapp said the dive team is working to confirm if anyone is in the car.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
