Dorchester Dist. 2 introduces new gun detection K-9

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 officials introduced a new gun detection K-9 who just graduated at the top of his class.

Chester achieved a 100% score during his training.

The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation donated Chester to the school district.

Chester made his debut during Friday night’s Ashley Ridge High School football game with Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins, Assistant Director of Security Jason Forsythe and Summerville Police PFC Jason Gamba.

