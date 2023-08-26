Fire department clears bomb threat made at Cross County Rd. post office
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says a bomb threat was made at a post office on Cross County Road on Saturday.
The bomb threat was made at the United States Postal Service on Cross County Road, assistant chief Christan Rainey said.
Rainey said that responders searched the building and did not locate a bomb.
