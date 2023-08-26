FIRST ALERT: Disturbance poised to develop and head north toward southeast US

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Computer models show a disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea developing into a strong tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane this week.

The disturbance is showing signs of organization and has a 90% chance of developing over the next seven days and a 60% chance of developing by Monday.

“I think the key is going to be late tomorrow into Monday for this possibly to start to develop a little bit further,” Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

Early computer models show the system heading north toward the Florida panhandle and at least three models show the storm passing over or near the Lowcountry. But Sovine warns to take those early predictions with a grain of salt.

“Keep in mind this hasn’t even formed yet, so we can’t pick out a point, maybe the middle of next week, five, six days off,” he said. “We don’t know where it’s going to start. So it’s like throwing darts at a dartboard right now. We’ll see how it goes down the road.”

Slow organization continues w/ the tropical disturbance in the NW Caribbean. A tropical depression is likely to form as it moves slowly northward over the next 48-72 hours. A strengthening storm may impact FL/Northern Gulf Coast next week and spread effects across the Southeast. pic.twitter.com/sAplWoogXx — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) August 26, 2023

If it strengthens into a tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane, it would take the name of Idalia, becoming the ninth named storm of this year’s hurricane season. At the very least, even it if makes landfall and stays west of South Carolina, it has the potential to become a rainmaker for the Lowcountry as it weakens after a Gulf Coast landfall.

Franklin could bring stronger wave action at coastline

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to churn well off the Atlantic Coast and is forecast to continue north into the Atlantic and develop into a hurricane before fizzling out.

At 4 a.m. Saturday, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was near latitude 22.8 North, longitude 65.8 West and moving toward the east-northeast near 6 mph. A sharp turn toward the north is expected later Saturday, followed by a northward to north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast with Franklin becoming a hurricane within the next day or so. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb or 29.30 inches.

Sovine said the current projections show the storm staying about 800 miles off the South Carolina coast over the weekend and early into the new week as it passes by.

The only direct impact to expect is increased wave action over Monday and Tuesday. That could raise the risk of rip currents after this weekend, he said.

Rip currents can put even experienced swimmers in danger. When you hear about an increased risk for them, here's what that means.

