SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Disturbance poised to develop and head north toward southeast US

Computer models show a disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea developing into a strong tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane this week.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Computer models show a disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea developing into a strong tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane this week.

The disturbance is showing signs of organization and has a 90% chance of developing over the next seven days and a 60% chance of developing by Monday.

“I think the key is going to be late tomorrow into Monday for this possibly to start to develop a little bit further,” Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

Early computer models show the system heading north toward the Florida panhandle and at least three models show the storm passing over or near the Lowcountry. But Sovine warns to take those early predictions with a grain of salt.

“Keep in mind this hasn’t even formed yet, so we can’t pick out a point, maybe the middle of next week, five, six days off,” he said. “We don’t know where it’s going to start. So it’s like throwing darts at a dartboard right now. We’ll see how it goes down the road.”

If it strengthens into a tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane, it would take the name of Idalia, becoming the ninth named storm of this year’s hurricane season. At the very least, even it if makes landfall and stays west of South Carolina, it has the potential to become a rainmaker for the Lowcountry as it weakens after a Gulf Coast landfall.

Franklin could bring stronger wave action at coastline

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to churn well off the Atlantic Coast and is forecast to continue north into the Atlantic and develop into a hurricane before fizzling out.

At 4 a.m. Saturday, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was near latitude 22.8 North, longitude 65.8 West and moving toward the east-northeast near 6 mph. A sharp turn toward the north is expected later Saturday, followed by a northward to north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast with Franklin becoming a hurricane within the next day or so. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb or 29.30 inches.

Sovine said the current projections show the storm staying about 800 miles off the South Carolina coast over the weekend and early into the new week as it passes by.

The only direct impact to expect is increased wave action over Monday and Tuesday. That could raise the risk of rip currents after this weekend, he said.

Rip currents can put even experienced swimmers in danger. When you hear about an increased risk for them, here's what that means.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking...
Coroner confirms 16-month-old girl found dead in car on Daniel Island
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead after car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Deputies say a man armed with a hatchet robbed the Enmarket on Highway 178 and I-95 at Exit 82...
Deputies looking for man who robbed St. George convenience store with hatchet
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of the Wando...
Crash on Wando Bridge cleared

Latest News

Computer models show a disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea developing into a strong...
VIDEO: Disturbance likely to develop in gulf before heading toward southeast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Watching the tropics, excessive heat for Saturday
Here's a look at your First Alert weekend weather forecast with Meteorologist Stephanie Sine!
SYNCBAK: Your Saturday forecast - clipped version
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Friday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast