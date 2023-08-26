SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Ten forms in Gulf

First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday
Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine has an update on the tropics including details of what's expected to become the next named storm.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says the tenth tropical depression of the year formed Saturday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves toward the Florida panhandle.

The Live 5 Weather team declared First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday of this week because of the possibility that the system, which could be Tropical Storm Idalia or even Hurricane Idalia by Monday, could affect the Lowcountry.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 21.1 North, longitude 86.2 West. The depression is nearly stationary, and little overall movement is expected through Sunday. A slow, generally northward, motion is expected to begin on Monday.

On the forecast track, the center will move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb or 29.71 inches.

As for the First Alert Weather Day declaration, Live 5 Meteorologist Dorien Minor says the forecast has the entire Lowcountry in the “cone of uncertainty” for the middle of the week. That cone represents the area where the storm is most expected to be.

“While the forecast can still change between now and then, there is now strong confidence in the center of circulation passing through, or close to, our area,” Minor said. “The first advisory gives the City of Charleston a 22% chance of experiencing tropical-storm-force sustained winds within the next five days.”

Early computer models Saturday morning showed the system heading north toward the Florida panhandle and at least three models show the storm passing over or near the Lowcountry.

If it strengthens into a tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane, it would take the name of Idalia, becoming the ninth named storm of this year’s hurricane season. At the very least, even it if makes landfall and stays west of South Carolina, it has the potential to become a rainmaker for the Lowcountry as it weakens after a Gulf Coast landfall.

Franklin could bring stronger wave action at coastline

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to churn well off the Atlantic Coast and is forecast to continue north into the Atlantic and develop into a hurricane before fizzling out.

At 4 a.m. Saturday, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was near latitude 22.8 North, longitude 65.8 West and moving toward the east-northeast near 6 mph. A sharp turn toward the north is expected later Saturday, followed by a northward to north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast with Franklin becoming a hurricane within the next day or so. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb or 29.30 inches.

Sovine said the current projections show the storm staying about 800 miles off the South Carolina coast over the weekend and early into the new week as it passes by.

The only direct impact to expect is increased wave action over Monday and Tuesday. That could raise the risk of rip currents after this weekend, he said.

Rip currents can put even experienced swimmers in danger. When you hear about an increased risk for them, here's what that means.

