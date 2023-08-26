SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown, Andrews high school football game canceled at halftime after shots fired in parking lot

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The game between Georgetown and Andrews High School has been canceled after a fight led to shots fired in the parking lot, according to police.

Georgetown Police Department said officers responded to a large fight at the game where shots were fired. It is unclear at this time is anyone was injured.

The game has been canceled and everyone in the area is being asked to clear out while first responders work on the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking...
Coroner confirms 16-month-old girl found dead in car on Daniel Island
Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a...
Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible North Charleston home invasion, police say

Latest News

Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
Crews searching Johns Island pond after report of car in water
Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are searching a pond on Johns Island...
VIDEO: Crews searching Johns Island pond after report of car in water
The Power SC interagency working group meets at the USC Alumni Center in downtown Columbia on...
State agency-led group figuring out how to keep up with SC’s rising energy demands