Georgetown Police name suspect in shooting at high school

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say they are searching for a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting Friday at Georgetown High School.

Tyrell Douglas Handy is wanted on charges of aggravated breach of peace, discharging a firearm in the city limits, malicious injury to personal property and possession of a weapon on school property, Capt. Nelson Brown says.

Police said they responded Friday night to a large fight at the football game between Georgetown and Andrews High School where shots were fired in the parking lot. The football game was canceled after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information on Handy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Detective Bordner at 843-545-4355, or call the Georgetown Police Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

