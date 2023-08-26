SC Lottery
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States

A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures continue to hit the triple digit mark. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Another record-setting day of high temperatures is forecast in the Dallas/Fort Worth area Saturday before a slight cooling trend moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service as heat warnings stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Southeastern U.S. and upper Mid-South.

The high in Dallas is expected to reach 107 degrees Fahrenheit (41.67 degrees Celsius), breaking by one degree the previous record set in 2011, before the heat dome that has been over the state since June begins to move out of the area, according to weather service meteorologist Ted Ryan.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for much of eastern Texas, most of both Louisiana and Mississippi and portions of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and the Florida Panhandle.

Record heat affects parts of U.S. as others deal with severe weather. CNN, WWMT, WSYM, WILX, WBBM, WXYZ, WALA, STRINGR, TWITTER, X-AMES POLICE, et al

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has asked the state’s 30 million residents five times this summer to voluntarily reduce power usage because of the high temperatures creating high demand for electricity.

ERCOT has reached record high-peak demand for power 10 times since June, according to its website.

For the Dallas area, which has had nine record high-temperature days before Saturday, slightly cooler temperatures are expected.

“There’s going to be a front that starts making its way down here, the high is only going to be 103 degrees (Sunday),” Ryan said with a laugh. “But Monday and Tuesday highs are going to be in the mid 90s, which is right around normal ... 95 is going to feel pretty good for a lot of us.”

Ryan said highs above 100 are likely not at an end with temperatures probably reaching above that level during September.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

