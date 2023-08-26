SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry conference hosts 6th year of empowering boys navigating into manhood

The annual Boyz to Men Conference teaches boys in the Charleston area about alternatives and...
The annual Boyz to Men Conference teaches boys in the Charleston area about alternatives and solutions to violence, promotes discussions on healthy relationships and encourages respect, especially towards other young girls.(live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Helping young boys transition into manhood is the goal of one conference founder who has been empowering youth and redefining manhood for the last six years.

The annual Boyz to Men Conference teaches boys in the Charleston area about alternatives and solutions to violence, promotes discussions on healthy relationships and encourages respect, especially towards other young girls.

“We decided, you know, it’s time to do something for the boys,” Butch Kennedy, Boyz to Men Conference founder and event coordinator, said. “This is their day. They’re kings and they never quit. So, today is their day to shine.”

This year’s conference also focused on topics of food insecurity and the importance of nutrition. Throughout the day, around 350 boys listened to a variety of keynote speakers and local musicians.

“It becomes something more than about the ‘Butch Kennedy’s’ who do the things that they do or the ‘Raphael James’,’ or any of these individuals or any of these organizations,” Kennedy said. “It becomes about the community and changing the culture that our kids are faced with.”

The boys got to attend breakout sessions and meet their new mentors who can help them navigate life for years to come.

“Our young kids, especially our young boys, tend to never, ever have anybody do anything for them and we want to change that narrative,” Kennedy said. “We want to make sure that our young kids know that they have a group of people that support them.

Kennedy says his goal is to continue this conference on an annual basis and empower boys to become men year after year.

For more information on how to get involved with future Boyz to Men Conferences or other related events, follow the Palmetto Hope Network website, or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School
Deputies say a man armed with a hatchet robbed the Enmarket on Highway 178 and I-95 at Exit 82...
Deputies looking for man who robbed St. George convenience store with hatchet

Latest News

Family and friends gathered at MUSC this weekend to remember the life of a young man giving a...
Loved ones hold Honor Walk for Lowcountry man donating life-saving organ
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a vehicle crash caused delays on I-526...
Crash causes delays on I-526 westbound
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
The North Charleston Fire Department says a bomb threat was made at a post office on Cross...
Fire department clears bomb threat made at Cross County Rd. post office