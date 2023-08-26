SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says; 2nd official says shooter is dead

Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store in the city.(WJXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city’s mayor has told a television station. A city council member says the shooter is dead.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Jacksonville City Council member Ju’Coby Pittman told the station the shooter is dead. She did not give details.

“My heart is heavy. I am tired of all of the shootings,” she said.

Edward Waters University students are being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement. No students or faculty are believed involved, the school said.

Further details were not immediately available. The city says it and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference shortly.

The shooting happened five years to the day when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say
Crews were called to a pond on Pumpkinseed Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible...
One dead in car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School
Deputies say a man armed with a hatchet robbed the Enmarket on Highway 178 and I-95 at Exit 82...
Deputies looking for man who robbed St. George convenience store with hatchet

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby...
Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old
A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade. (Source:...
Several injured in mass shooting at Boston parade
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a vehicle crash caused delays on I-526...
FIRST ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-526 westbound