One dead after car found submerged in Johns Island pond
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car with a deceased person inside was pulled from a pond Friday night.
Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to a pond on Turtle Marsh Lane around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible vehicle in the pond, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
Just before 11 p.m., Knapp confirmed officials located a submerged vehicle with a deceased occupant inside.
Forensic investigators are on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
