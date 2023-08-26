One dead after car found submerged in Johns Island pond

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car with a deceased person inside was pulled from a pond Friday night.

Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to a pond on Turtle Marsh Lane around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible vehicle in the pond, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Just before 11 p.m., Knapp confirmed officials located a submerged vehicle with a deceased occupant inside.

Forensic investigators are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

