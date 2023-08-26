SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One dead after car found submerged in Johns Island pond

Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are searching a pond on Johns Island Friday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car with a deceased person inside was pulled from a pond Friday night.

Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to a pond on Turtle Marsh Lane around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible vehicle in the pond, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Just before 11 p.m., Knapp confirmed officials located a submerged vehicle with a deceased occupant inside.

Forensic investigators are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking...
Coroner confirms 16-month-old girl found dead in car on Daniel Island
Police say a school resource officer at Memminger Elementary School was alerted of a...
Police: Memminger Elementary student uses pencil to stab staff member
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say

Latest News

Officials are investigating after a baby girl was found dead in a car in a high school parking...
Coroner confirms 16-month-old girl found dead in car on Daniel Island
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said the shooting is in the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie...
2 dead in possible home invasion, North Charleston police say
Officials with Bishop England High School say classes are canceled Monday following a tragic...
Classes canceled following child’s death at Bishop England High School
Dive teams with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are searching a pond on Johns Island...
VIDEO: Crews searching Johns Island pond after report of car in water